City of Salisbury’s special event permitting process shifts to the Salisbury Fire Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The process to obtain a city of Salisbury special events permit has shifted to an online application that is now managed by the fire department. The planning department previously directed the permitting process, but an increase in commercial and residential development applications demands more team resources.

In addition, this shift will also allow the fire department to review the permits and ensure a public safety plan is met for each event.

The new special event permitting process applies to non-city-sponsored or partnered events such as running road races, parades, walk-a-thon fundraisers, or other events asking to close certain publicly-owned properties for public events.

Applications can be found here, and should be completed at least 60 days in advance of the date to allow ample time for review. Information that should be provided includes site plans, catering and food vendor details, parking, staging, and public safety needs.

Organizations that wish to hold an event at Bell Tower Green must complete the separate registration form at belltowergreen.com

For more information on hosting a special event or the special events permitting process, email specialevents@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-4452.

