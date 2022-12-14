City of Concord seeks public input for renovations and development of W.W. Flowe Park

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing work to develop a master plan for W.W. Flowe Park, one of nine park projects included in the voter-approved Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond.

Residents are invited to view the latest conceptual plan and participate in the community input survey to help refine the park master plan and set the vision for future renovations and development at W.W. Flowe Park. The survey closes on January 6, 2023.

Located in the southern portion of Concord, W.W. Flowe Park is a 44-acre community park that currently includes a four-field baseball complex with press box and concessions, playground area, a large, undeveloped multi-use field, volleyball courts, several small shelters, and a walking trail system. While the park has been programmed and operated by the city for several years, Cabarrus County formally conveyed ownership of the park to the city in 2021.

With the community’s input, the city is working to create a fresh vision for the park. Over the summer, the city held a community open-house where citizens had the opportunity to review plans for W.W. Flowe Park, ask questions, and share their wants and needs with Parks and Recreation staff. The city also completed the first online community input survey in August 2022. Based on the results of the first survey and community feedback received during the open house, city staff continue to refine the park master plan. Results from the second community input survey will further guide decisions on the preservation and renovation of existing facilities and amenities, as well as the addition of new features, to improve the public’s overall enjoyment while visiting W.W. Flowe Park.

The community is encouraged to take the short online survey and share their vision for the future of W.W. Flowe Park by visiting publicinput.com/wwflowe.

Background

Recognizing the need for greater access to public facilities to better serve the city’s growing population, in 2016 the city adopted a Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Following the recommendations of the Comprehensive Master Plan, the city continues to develop individual park master plans. To date, City Council has adopted seven park master plans: Caldwell Park, Wilson Street Park, David Phillips Activity Center, Dorton Park, Hartsell Park, J.E. “Jim” Ramseur Park, and Academy-Gibson Park.

City Council also continues to set aside one cent of the property tax rate, or roughly $1.44 million for Fiscal Year 2023, for the development of new greenways and improvements to existing facilities and programs.

Additionally, in November 2022, City of Concord voters approved a $60 million Parks and Recreation General Obligation Bond. The bond package includes funding for nine park projects – four brand new parks and renovations to five existing parks, plus an additional eight miles of greenways within the park projects. More information about the GO Bond projects is available at concordbonds.com.

