Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash

Phillip Barker was driving his patrol car in 2017 when he hit and killed a Central Piedmont Community College student.
By WBTV Web Staff and Caroline Hicks
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict.

Phillip Barker was found guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation, 50 hours of community service and 12 months of suspension of his driver’s license.

Barker was driving his patrol car in 2017 when he hit and killed 28-year-old Central Piedmont Community College student James Short, who was crossing Morehead Street.

The defendant was reportedly going up to 100 miles per hour with his blue lights activated when he struck and killed Short; he was heading to another call at the time.

According to the prosecution, Short’s family was not in court on Wednesday, as the proceedings have been “extremely hard on them.”

While addressing the court, Barker apologized to the family, saying he’s been “on probation” for the past five years and going from job to job while on unpaid leave from the CMPD.

The trial shaped up to be much shorter than anticipated.

The prosecution brought five witnesses to the stand between last Thursday and Monday, and the defense team chose not to bring any witnesses.

Prosecutors kicked off closing arguments at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by those of the defense.

The case was then handed to the jury Tuesday afternoon.

