Carolina Christmas Angels spreads joy of season to underprivileged children

The party was held on Saturday night in Harrisburg.
(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Christmas Angels, a local charity serving underprivileged children in Cabarrus County, recently held its 9th annual holiday party.

Carolina Christmas Angels was started in 2014 by Daniel and Kelly Lambert. Each year, through fundraising and dedicated sponsors, Carolina Christmas Angel volunteers collect toys and clothing providing the only Christmas gifts that many families will receive.

Funds raised go to purchase gifts for the kids and to provide a hot meal for the families at the annual Christmas party. This year the event was held at Harrisburg United Methodist Church on Hwy 49 on December 10.

Attendees included the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office K9′s, Harrisburg Fire, and elected officials from Harrisburg and Cabarrus County also attend.

The party included a meal, arts and crafts, face painting, and a visit from Santa.

Prior to the party, parents go through an application process and the children are given to a sponsor.

To learn more, visit the website.

