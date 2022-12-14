PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Boil Water Advisory issued for almost 300 customers in Lenoir

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for these customers for at least 24 hours.
(WBKO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the city of Lenoir after a water line break Wednesday morning.

The water line break around 4 a.m. drained a city water tank and left about 300 customers without water in the Bushtown area of Lenoir. Once water pressure returns, those customers will need to boil their water before use.

The affected customers currently do not have water service. They are the only customers who will need to boil water when the pressure returns to the system.

“If you don’t have water right now, you’ll need to boil your water before using it when the tap starts flowing again,” Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Kevin Matheson said. “If you currently have water service, you can ignore this advisory.”

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for these customers for at least 24 hours.

Customers under the boil water advisory are located in the Bushtown area.
Customers under the boil water advisory are located in the Bushtown area.(City of Lenoir)

Staff will test the water and ensure there is no bacteria in the system. The official boil water advisory is below. Check back for updates.

The water consumers living in NE portions of the City of Lenoir, in Caldwell County, especially those off of Old North Road in the Bushtown community, are experiencing periods of low pressure and higher than normal turbidities in the distribution system due to a water main break.  

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Also Read: Union Co. Public Schools academic calendar approved, despite discrepancies with state law

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Man tries to stop people on I-85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County.
‘If you see somebody, don’t stop your car’: Drivers advised not to stop for stranded motorist on I-85
4-year-old boy shot and killed in Gaston County, police say
Police: 4-year-old shot and killed after finding gun; 3 arrested including parents
WBTV continues to search for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson.
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

Latest News

Phillip Barker, left, sits with his attorney during his trial on charges of involuntary...
Jurors reach verdict in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer’s trial
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide from Thursday morning.
CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
Haylee Shuping established the community college scholarship in memory of her husband
Matthew Dobson is first recipient of Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus
The bodies of both fallen officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further...
Two Bay St. Louis officers shot, killed