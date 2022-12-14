Boil Water Advisory issued for almost 300 customers in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the city of Lenoir after a water line break Wednesday morning.

The water line break around 4 a.m. drained a city water tank and left about 300 customers without water in the Bushtown area of Lenoir. Once water pressure returns, those customers will need to boil their water before use.

The affected customers currently do not have water service. They are the only customers who will need to boil water when the pressure returns to the system.

“If you don’t have water right now, you’ll need to boil your water before using it when the tap starts flowing again,” Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Kevin Matheson said. “If you currently have water service, you can ignore this advisory.”

The boil water advisory will remain in effect for these customers for at least 24 hours.

Customers under the boil water advisory are located in the Bushtown area. (City of Lenoir)

Staff will test the water and ensure there is no bacteria in the system. The official boil water advisory is below. Check back for updates.

The water consumers living in NE portions of the City of Lenoir, in Caldwell County, especially those off of Old North Road in the Bushtown community, are experiencing periods of low pressure and higher than normal turbidities in the distribution system due to a water main break.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

