Attorneys present closing arguments, jurors begin deliberations in trial of CMPD Officer Phillip Barker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial of CMPD Officer Phillip Barker is shaping up to be much shorter than anticipated.

The prosecution kicked off closing arguments at 9:30 am Tuesday, followed by those of the defense.

In 2017, investigators say Officer Barker hit and killed 28-year-old James Michael Short with his patrol car on East Morehead Street, on his way to responding to a priority one call nearby.

Investigators at the time said he was going 100 miles per hour, which is something prosecutors doubled down on throughout this trial.

Back in court— judge is reading a note from the jury:

They’re asking to see body cam video from Ofc Barker’s vehicle, including speedometer.

Also asking to see a photo, hear some definitions again.



Barker is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

He pled not guilty to both, meaning his defense attorney does not have to prove his innocence.

Instead, the state has to prove he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“If the defendant had exercised due regard for the safety of others, none of us would have to be here,” prosecutor Glenn Cole said during closing arguments.

Cole told jurors that Officer Barker broke the trust of the community he was sworn to serve the night he hit and killed Short.

The prosecution re-played the body camera footage from inside of Barker’s patrol car several times. In one instance, Cole asked the jury to look at Officer Barker’s computer screen.

“Car versus building,” he said, in reference to the screen. “MEDIC 17 on the way. Awake and breathing. When he launched himself down Morehead and raced to that call, that’s the information that he had.”

Cole also asked the jury to look at his speedometer.

“100 miles an hour and no cleared intersections and no monitoring of his response,” he said.

When the defense team began their closing arguments, they showed these words on a screen for the court to see: “Big Decision, Little Evidence.”

“Who got on the stand and said we took the black box out and determined he was driving 100 miles per hour?” Defense attorney Michael Greene asked the jury. “[The] only time you heard 100 miles per hour, was out of their mouths.”

He pointed at the prosecutors as he made that statement, telling the jury the state failed to prove Barker’s speed.

Greene also said Officer Barker was fulfilling his duty to respond to a call where he was initially told someone was ejected from a vehicle.

“If it’s your loved one, you’re not gonna say that officer was driving too fast,” he said. “You’re gonna say, they can’t get there fast enough!”

Greene also took time to remind the jury that the state has to prove he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We don’t have to prove a thing,” he said. “They do! And they haven’t done it!”

The defense decided not to put any witnesses on the stand, despite telling the jury they would hear from Officer Barker himself during the trial.

One of the criteria of involuntary manslaughter is something called culpable negligence.

The jurors asked the judge for more clarity on the definition of culpable negligence. Further clarity on this is expected to be given to the jurors Wednesday morning before they continue deliberating.

