Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - In just a little over five months from today the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the NASCAR All-Star Race. It’s a story of a revival for the iconic track that last hosted the Cup Series in 1996. A lot of work has gone into bringing the track back, and there’s a lot more to be done between now and May.

Speedway Motorsports wants to hold on to that nostalgic feel that this 1940′s era racetrack still has…call it retro or shabby chic, either way, it’s a nod to a rich history.

“To most people, putting a fresh coat of paint is a lot easier than preserving an old sign that’s been there for 30 years,” said Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports SVP of Operations & Development for Speedway Motorsports. “Trying to hold onto some of that patina, you know, holding onto the old feel of Wilkes County and the Wilkesboro Speedway, trying to make sure our contractors understand that hey, we don’t want to paint that again, it doesn’t need to be refreshed, we need to make sure we hold onto that look.”

“I actually came here with my wife Penny on our second date and watched one of the early races,” said Doug Rice.

Long before he was a NASCAR broadcaster with the Performance Racing Network, Rice was a fan, and he says a big part of the charm of this speedway is the emotion it still evokes.

“It’s going to be like going back in time, visiting an antique shop. You don’t want something repurposed. They’re going to try to keep as much of the original look and feel of North Wilkesboro as absolutely possible,” Rice added.

Of course many things have to change.

“NASCAR is way different in 2022, 2023 than it was in 1996,” Swift said.

New MUSCO LED lights will be installed, new plumbing, new suites, safety improvements and new technology will all have their place.

A few miles from the track in downtown North Wilkesboro, there’s a feeling that hasn’t been evident in a lot of years.

“Everybody talks about it, it’s all over social media,” said Jefferson Hill.

Hills owns Foothills Collectibles. He says the anticipation of the race, and other events, is great news for this community.

“It really hurt our pride for the track to be closed and just sitting there wasting away, and now that it’s coming back, the pride is back, the excitement is back, the thankfulness towards SMI is back, so everybody’s ready.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race is set to run on May 21, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.