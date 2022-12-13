Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun.

No injuries were reported.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the 600 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

