Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard robbed
The F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard was robbed just after 4:00 p.m., according to...
The F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard was robbed just after 4:00 p.m., according to Salisbury Police.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun.

No injuries were reported.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the 600 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

