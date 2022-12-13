Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Rutherford County were arrested after a juvenile in Bessemer City died Sept. 26 from a probable drug overdose, Gaston County Police announced.

Officers were called to a home off Kiser Road around 6:45 a.m. for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found a juvenile girl dead.

[Check out more Gaston County news here]

Almost two months later, officers identified two people they say supplied the fentanyl pills that resulted in the girl’s death; Nicholas Gage Ivey, 19, of Spindale; and Deontae Jaquise Miller, 24, of Rutherfordton.

Both were charged with death by distribution, felony conspiracy and felony conspiracy to sell/ deliver schedule II controlled substances.

They were each given a $500,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information should call Gaston County Police Detective S. Brogden at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.