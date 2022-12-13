Rowan County appoints new Animal Services Director

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County announces that Maria Pannell of Salisbury has been appointed as the new Director of Animal Services. Maria takes over from retiring Director, Bob Pendergrass.

“Maria is one of the most dedicated and effective employees that I have ever worked with,” said Bob. “Her knowledge, dedication, and customer focused ethic will no doubt drive Rowan County Animal Services to new heights of excellence.”

“For several years, Maria has already been very instrumental in the Animal Shelter’s successes,” he said. “I have no doubts Animal Services will continue to thrive under her care.”

Maria brings with her over a decade of experience in the Animal Services field, having begun her career in local government as an Office Assistant for the Rowan County Animal Shelter. She has filled many roles over the course of her career; she was promoted to Office Supervisor in 2014, then to Animal Shelter Supervisor in 2016. In 2013, Maria was awarded the achievement of Support Personnel of the Year Award by the North Carolina Animal Rabies Control Association (NCARCA). Maria was promoted to Assistant Director of the Animal Shelter earlier this year.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the opportunity to continue the positive strides that have already been made by previous Animal Services leadership,” Maria said. “Animal welfare is an ever-evolving field and I look forward to working with our community and other shelters within the state to continue this forward trajectory.”

Prior to working for Rowan County, Maria worked for over seven years with Rowan Realty, LLC, and the Salisbury/Rowan Association of Realtors®.

Maria resides in Salisbury with her husband, Helmut Shomaker, a registered nurse with Novant Health, and their rescue beagle, Puddles.

