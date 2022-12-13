Rep. Norman called for “Marshall Law” in days before Biden inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) encouraged martial law in the days before the Biden inauguration. In an article, the Talking Points Memo cited a series of texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The texts are part of a collection turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Meadows was in communication with 34 Republican members of Congress during the 2020 election and afterward. Norman sent a message on Jan. 17, 2021, three days before the inauguration.

He wrote,

“Mark, in seeing what’s happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion law suits attempting to stop any meaningful investigation we are at a point of � no return � in saving our Republic !! Our LAST HOPE is invoking Marshall Law!! PLEASE URGE TO PRESIDENT TO DO SO!!”

WIS reached out to Norman’s offices for comment on the text message. The response to the request was,

“Obviously, Martial Law was never warranted. That text message came from a source of frustration, on the heels of countless unanswered questions about the integrity of the 2020 election, without any way to slow down and examine those issues prior to the inauguration of the newly elected president.”

In 2020 Norman objected to the Electoral College certification, calling the election an, “open invitation for fraud.” He also replied to a question about accepting the election results once the electoral college met during a Nov. 10, 2020 press conference, “Oh absolutely. I do not hate Joe Biden. I don’t like his policies. But that being said, yes, we will accept.”

Meadows is one of several individuals under consideration by the Jan. 6 committee for criminal referral, including former President Donald Trump. At the end of Nov., the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Meadows must testify in the Georgia election interference probe.

