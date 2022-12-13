PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police.

The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.

It all happened between 9:54 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. The employee had been on the job that night for thirty minutes when the theft occurred, police said.

The worker then went outside where they say a car was waiting.

The investigation is continuing.

The Lucky Duck has been the target of crime on several other occasions. According to the report, a man walked into the Lucky Duck in July and handed the cashier a note demanding the money. The cashier put the money, about $20,000, into a bag. The man then left.

The Lucky Duck was also the scene of an armed robbery in August, 2021. In that instance, police said two men came to the arcade and confronted a security guard and another employee outside in the parking lot. The men then forced the two workers back into the arcade and assaulted them. The men demanded money then left in a vehicle.

