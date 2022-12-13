PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work

This is an area that can get really congested, especially during the morning commute.
Part of Brookshire Boulevard is shut down in the area of Lawton Road, as CSX has to work on the railroad crossing there.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

Police carry a 3-year-old boy who was found early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte after...
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
Aedan Somers
Davidson College Police safely locate missing student
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Hurley D. Braddy, Jr. was taken into custody without incident.
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say
Smith's Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network show "Restaurant...
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

Latest News

Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work
Charlotte city leaders will discuss a new contract for cameras for CATS buses at Monday's...
Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses
Charlotte saw another drop in gas prices over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices drop 9 cents over past week
A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say