More sunshine Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday

Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure to our north will hold on today, bringing more sunshine, but chillier afternoon readings that will only top out in the lower 50s.

  • Today: Chilly sunshine prevails
  • First Alert: Rain Wednesday and Thursday
  • Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but chilly

Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for rain that will gradually unfold on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. The morning commute will be dry around the Piedmont, but there may be a touch of freezing rain at the onset late Wednesday morning north of Interstate 40.

Otherwise, Wednesday will turn out wet and cold with highs only in the 40s. There’s a small chance for some thunder along and south/east of Interstate 85 Thursday morning before the rain tapers off during the afternoon hours. Highs Thursday will inch up to the middle 50s.

One to two inches of rain is in the forecast, and with wet conditions already in place, it is possible some localized flooding could unfold where the heaviest downpours occur.

Thursday night into Friday, the cold front with this system will sweep through our area, setting the stage for a dry but chilly end to the week. 

Friday morning will get off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the Piedmont. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle 50s. 

The weekend looks cold and dry with highs in the 40s to nearly 50 degrees and lows in the 20s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

