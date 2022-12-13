Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A China Grove man who had been charged with shooting a groom on his wedding day was found not guilty in court in Rowan County last week.

In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

According to the original report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Mills, 61, married Debbie Mills in late May 2019. Mills then got into a disagreement with Macy, who was his new brother-in-law.

Investigators said Macy apparently brought a dog to the wedding reception venue. Mills confronted Macy about bringing the dog, and venue staff asked Macy to take the dog and leave.

Macy also had been given the responsibility of writing “Just Married” on the back of the truck being driven by the newlyweds, but he failed to do so.

Sometime later, Mills called Macy to ask him why he hadn’t decorated the truck, to which Macy replied “(expletive deleted) you!”

Mills then drove over to Macy’s house on Highway 153. Investigators said that Macy approached Mills in the driveway, first striking him in the head with a handgun, then shooting him in both legs.

During the trial, jurors were presented with defense arguments that included North Carolina’s Castle Doctrine, common law self-defense, and common law defense of a family member.

Macy was represented by James A. Davis of Davis & Davis, Attorneys at Law, P.C.

