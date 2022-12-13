Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - All southbound lanes have reopened after an I-77 overhead traffic sign fell onto the highway.

An exit sign on I-77 south at Exit 90 between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Blvd in Fort Mill, fell around 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic and delays.

South Carolina Trooper Gary said all southbound lanes have reopened as of 4 p.m.

Delays from the traffic extended all the way to uptown Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

There is still significant traffic.

3:50 p.m. update:

