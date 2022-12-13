PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County authorities searching for 2 Family Dollar armed robbery suspects, offering $1K reward

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information provided in this case.
Julio Angel Escalera Padilla (left) Suspect 2 (right)
Julio Angel Escalera Padilla (left) Suspect 2 (right)(Gaston County Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

According to police, the armed robbery took place at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road in Gastonia around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business in a vehicle. The vehicle was found a short distance away. The two suspects were located but were able to escape.

Julio Angel Escalera Padilla, of Gastonia, was identified as a suspect and has outstanding warrants. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Another suspect is approximately 35-45 years old, approximately 5′5-5′8 and weighs between 230 and 250 pounds.

The public is urged to contact the Gaston County Police with any information related to the location of Padilla. Citizens should not attempt to detain Padilla. Instead, citizens are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter the suspect.

If you have information pertinent to the investigation, such as the identification of the second suspect, please call Gaston County Police Detective C. Cogdill at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

