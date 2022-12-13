PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gas prices below $3? Winter bringing lower prices at the pump ahead of Christmas

For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The temperature isn’t the only thing dropping in December.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are down for the fifth consecutive week to an average of $3.21 per gallon.

The tech company reports the nation’s average gas price is down 14.4 cents from a week ago, 56.5 cents lower than a month ago, and 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” De Haan said.

According to AAA, about 34 states are currently seeing fuel averages lower than last year.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

GasBuddy said Texas ($2.66), Oklahoma ($2.67) and Arkansas ($2.76) are the states with the current lowest prices in the country. Hawaii ($5.02), California ($4.45) and Nevada ($4.22) are the highest.

