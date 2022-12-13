First Alert Weather Days issued Wednesday into Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain, heavy at times, to impact the area mid-week.

Chilly night ahead with increasing clouds

First Alert: Rain chances return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon

Cold, but dry weekend ahead!

Although we caught a brief break from the clouds on Tuesday, cloud cover will be picking up once again as we head into Wednesday morning. Dress warmly for the morning commute and don’t forget to grab your umbrella before heading out the door! Although Wednesday will start dry, rain chances gradually increase into the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain Coverage Next 5 Days (WBTV)

First Alert Weather Days: From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, periods of rain (heavy at times) will be impacting the area ahead of a strong cold front. Although some brief freezing rain is possible in the mountains and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in our southern counties, we will be inbetween where the main winter and severe weather impacts are expected. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s on Wednesday and low to mid 50s on Thursday.

Behind the cold front, mostly sunny and dry conditions will quickly return to the area. Friday will start off in the mid 30s and high temperatures will max out in the mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

First Alert: Rain, heavy at times, will increase in coverage Wednesday into Thursday!



Fortunately, we'll be dry (and chilly!) in time for the weekend... Hour-by-hour updates coming up on WBTV! #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/nGR7ev1nZv — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) December 13, 2022

Weekend Outlook: Mostly sunny skies will then persist through the weekend, but it will be a chilly one! Morning lows will start at or below freezing, and high temperatures will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark both afternoons.

Our chilly and below-average conditions will likely persist into the extended period!

Have a great rest of your week!

