First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring drier, colder air for the weekend.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, dry and chilly

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Rain likely, heavy at times

Friday - Weekend: Cold and dry

Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. More sunshine and partial clearing is expected this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 30.

While Wednesday will start off dry, rain will move in for the afternoon/evening and becoming heavy into Thursday morning. Waves of rain will continue through Thursday afternoon with rain chances tapering off by the evening. The newest forecast totals are between 1-2 inches of rain possible.

A cold front will dry us out starting Friday with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower 50s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near freezing.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will start off in the upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s! Dry weather is expected for the weekend and the start of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.