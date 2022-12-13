PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Donate adult pajamas to moms and dads in the hospital with their kids

Adult Pajamas Molly's Kids(WBTV)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hearts and Hope Foundation, Inc. is organizing a first-time pajama drive, to help parents who are stuck in the hospital this holiday season with their sick children.

This is a foundation established by the parents of Luke Sigmon, one of our #MollysKids. They founded it soon after Luke died, and have done incredible, grass-roots things since to help other families going through a similar journey.

All pajamas must be new items of clothing, with tags. Any size welcome, and can be for men or women. Most drop-off points are in Catawba, Iredell, and Gaston Counties (list below).

Mom Lyndsi Sigmon will be collecting through the end of January, but is making one large special delivery the week of Christmas to Levine Children’s. She knows why these are needed.

“We were in the hospital during holidays and know what it’s like,” she said. “It’s important to bring a smile to the ‘grown-ups’ in the kids’ lives, too.”

Drop-off sites are as follows:

- Catawba Valley Medical Center NICU

- HealthSmart Pharmacy in Claremont

- Bunker Hill High School

- Untouchables Pasta & Pizza in Denver

- Harimaster’s in Lincolnton

- Oxford Elementary School in Claremont

- Children’s Neurotherapy Services in Hickory

- Bandys High School

- Mooresville Ford on Hwy 150.

- Shelton Financial in Claremont

- Brookwood Cafe and Catering in Maiden

- Village Market Red and White in Cape Hatteras in the Outerbanks (57196 Kohler Drive)

If you have any questions, you’re welcome to email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com. Put in the subject line “PJ donation” and I’ll just forward your email directly to Lyndsi so you can be in touch with her.

-Molly

