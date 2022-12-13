PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deadline approaching to sign up for Rowan Chamber’s 97th Annual Meeting

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Meeting will be held on Thurs., Jan. 26, 6 p.m. at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd.). Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is the Title Sponsor.

“The theme of this year’s Annual Gala is “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” and we look forward to having a fun event that showcases the best of Rowan County,” said Kristen Trexler (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center), chair of the event.

The gavel will pass from 2022 Chair of the Board Brad Walser (Walser Technology Group) to 2023 Chair of the Board Elaine P. Holden (North Carolina Transportation Museum Foundation). Awards will be presented for: Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year; Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year; Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award; and, a new category award for Young Professional of the Year.

The emcee for the evening is Kent Bernhardt, Production Coordinator and Creative Services at Performance Racing Network.

There will be a reception and “bourbon infused” dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. New Sarum Brewing Company will feature a special bourbon barrel aged porter called “OLE ‘97″ for our 97th Annual Meeting. Continuing with the theme, guests can participate in a “Bourbon Pull” drawing for premium Bourbon bottles to take home. Due to West End Plaza regulations, only beer and wine may be served; a full cash bar will not be available. Dress is business professional or semi-formal.

Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,500 with eight premium seats. The sponsorship reservation deadline is Fri., Dec. 16.

Individual tickets are available for Chamber members $50 per person or $85 per couple (two tickets) and will not be assigned seating (first come; first served). Non-members are welcome to attend; however, the price is $100 per person.

For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

