PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aedan Somers
Davidson College Police safely locate missing student
Police carry a 3-year-old boy who was found early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte after...
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Hurley D. Braddy, Jr. was taken into custody without incident.
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say
Smith's Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network show "Restaurant...
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

Latest News

Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case
Police say a worker at the Lucky Duck on Mooresville Road helped herself to $20,000.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
Salisbury received the same grant in 2021, using the funds to sponsor the “Cultivating...
Salisbury Police continues social justice, racial equity work thanks to Duke Energy Grant