Closing arguments wrap in CMPD officer’s involuntary manslaughter trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing arguments in a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer’s involuntary manslaughter trial wrapped up late Tuesday morning and the jury is set to deliberate his fate.

Phillip Barker is accused of hitting and killing Central Piedmont Community College student James Michael Short, 28, with his patrol car on July 8, 2017, in the Dilworth neighborhood in Charlotte.

Investigators say Barker was driving more than 100 mph down East Morehead Street when the officer hit the victim as he walked across the street.

“Pedestrians have a duty to look both ways, they have a duty to be vigilant, they have a duty to yield to vehicle traffic, they have a duty to yield to blue lights and sirens,” George Laughrun, defense attorney for Phillip Barker, said. “Phillip puts his trust in you, as we do, and we’re confident that after you hear all the evidence your verdict will be a not guilty verdict.”

Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The defense also argued Short’s blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit and that he was dressed in black, making it harder for Barker to see him.

Prosecutors questioned why Barker didn’t reduce his speed while crossing intersections and had one hand on the steering wheel, which, they argue, would have been against protocol.

“If he hadn’t been going 100 miles per hour he would’ve been able to avoid this crash,” they said in court Tuesday.

