Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs.

That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop advanced materials research, process improvement approaches and innovations to bring to market the next generation of products in the lithium and battery markets.

“North Carolina’s innovation economy continues to surge thanks to Albemarle Corporation building its research and development operations in Mecklenburg County,” Cooper said. “Albemarle’s cutting edge work will help bring the next generation of clean energy technology to life and create great jobs in North Carolina’s clean energy economy.”

According to the county, Albemarle will invest $200 million in the University City area to develop the technology park that will focus on the research and development of the products.

“Albemarle appreciates the support from the State of North Carolina and the City of Charlotte for this exciting project,” company CEO Kent Masters said in a statement. “The Albemarle Technology Park is an important piece of our journey to develop advanced energy storage technologies that power our future.”

The average salary for the roughly 200 new jobs will be around $94,000, which is above the current average Mecklenburg County wage of $75,907, according to the state’s announcement.

Officials said the City of Charlotte offered Albemarle Corporation a business investment grant of $7,239,818 to be paid out over a term of up to 12 years.

This grant is a 90% reimbursement of net new property taxes generated by the company’s capital investment in the city for the term of the grant, or until the maximum grant value is achieved, whichever comes first.

Additionally, Mecklenburg County offered a business investment grant of $4,201,706 to be paid out over a term of up to seven years, according to officials.

This business investment grant is a 50% reimbursement of net new property taxes generated by the company’s capital investment in Charlotte/Mecklenburg County for the term of the grant, or until the maximum grant value is achieved, whichever comes first.

Officials said funds are not disbursed by the City of Charlotte or Mecklenburg County until the agreed-upon capital investment has been made, property taxes have been paid, and new jobs have been created.

