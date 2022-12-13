Alexander Central High School broken into, police searching for suspects
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Taylorsville Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into Alexander Central High School.
Security camera footage showed the men at the school around 6:13 p.m. Sunday. According to police, multiple items were stolen.
The two are wanted for breaking and entering.
Anyone with information can call Taylorsville Police at 828-632-2218.
