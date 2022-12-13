PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Alexander Central High School broken into, police searching for suspects

Two men are wanted for breaking and entering.
Two men are wanted after breaking in to Alexander Central High School.
Two men are wanted after breaking in to Alexander Central High School.(Taylorsville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Taylorsville Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into Alexander Central High School.

Security camera footage showed the men at the school around 6:13 p.m. Sunday. According to police, multiple items were stolen.

The two are wanted for breaking and entering.

Anyone with information can call Taylorsville Police at 828-632-2218.

