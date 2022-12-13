4-year-old shot and killed in Gaston County, police say

GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County on Tuesday, police say.

According to the Gaston County Police, the child was found dead with a gunshot wound at 107 Cindy Lane in Gastonia.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

