PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

4-year-old shot and killed in Gaston County, police say

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Gaston County on Tuesday, police say.

According to the Gaston County Police, the child was found dead with a gunshot wound at 107 Cindy Lane in Gastonia.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

More details will be released when available. Follow the WBTV News app for the latest details.

Also Read: Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Aedan Somers
Davidson College Police safely locate missing student
Police carry a 3-year-old boy who was found early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte after...
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
Smith's Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network show "Restaurant...
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

The F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard was robbed just after 4:00 p.m., according to...
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
Closing arguments wrap in CMPD officer’s involuntary manslaughter trial
Closing arguments wrap in CMPD officer’s involuntary manslaughter trial
WBTV Traffic Alert
Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened
Maria Pannell will be the new Director of Animal Services
Rowan County appoints new Animal Services Director