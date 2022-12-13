PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

13 bald eagles found poisoned at landfill, 3 dead

Wildlife agencies are looking into what they are calling a mass poisoning of bald eagles at a landfill in Minnesota. (Source: WCCO, The Raptor Center, CNN)
By Marielle Mohs
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – Wildlife agencies are looking into what they are calling a mass poisoning of bald eagles at a landfill in Minnesota.

Police and volunteers found 13 sick eagles, and three of them have died. The remaining 10 are undergoing treatment at the University of Minnesota.

Inver Grove Heights police found the first poisoned bald eagle near the Pine Bend Landfill on Dec. 4. Authorities called in the Raptor Center to help. Dozens of volunteers came out to the landfill, where they found more poisoned birds in need of help.

Dr. Victoria Hall, executive director of the Raptor Center, said volunteers walked the grounds for hours, making sure they could find every bird possible.

“When you have birds that are really unable to move, on the ground, in the snow, that’s not going to lead to good outcomes,” Hall said.

Two of the 10 eagles that are under the Raptor Center’s care were found to have lead poisoning, making their recovery even harder.

“When these eagles came in, they were extremely sedate, some of them almost comatose,” Hall said.

Experts said the birds were poisoned after scavenging on dead animal carcasses in the landfill. Those animal carcasses were filled with a chemical called pentobarbital, which is used to euthanize.

Veterinarians are now pulling that toxic meat out of the eagles.

While euthanasia is the most humane way to put down pets, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service said you need to properly dispose of the animal by incineration, cremation or deep burial so scavengers can’t get to it, or double bagging using heavy-duty bags and labeling it as “poisonous.”

The Raptor Center said is hopeful it can release the 10 remaining eagles back into the wild within the next two weeks.

“They’re starting to object to their medical treatments and get feisty, which is exactly how bald eagles should be, so we’re optimistic at their chances,” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aedan Somers
Davidson College Police safely locate missing student
Police carry a 3-year-old boy who was found early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte after...
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Smith's Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network show "Restaurant...
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

Latest News

The founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested on Monday.
FTX founder arrested, charged ahead of congressional hearing
A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of...
Closing arguments wrap in CMPD officer’s involuntary manslaughter trial
New FTX CEO John J. Ray III describes what he called poor practices during a congressional...
New FTX CEO said company lacked proper documentation, was using Quickbooks
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud