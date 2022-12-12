Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on West 3rd Street in Kershaw for a report of shots fired late Sunday morning.

The person who called 911 lives on the same street and said that four children ran to the caller’s home and said the man shot the woman, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, 41-year-old Hurley D. Braddy, Jr., walked out of the front door of his home and was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy went into the home and found a 1-year-old child sitting in a highchair in the kitchen, authorities said. The infant was reportedly not hurt.

The deputy then found a 34-year-old woman on the floor in a bedroom with gunshot wounds. EMS rendered aid and then pronounced the victim dead, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said they found a handgun during a search of the home. They added that the five children, ranging in age from 1 to 16, were all inside the residence when the shooting occurred and none of them were injured.

A sheriff’s office victim advocate responded to the scene and assisted the neighbor in caring for the children while arrangements were made a news release stated. Relatives arrived later in the day to take custody of all five of them.

Braddy was transported to the sheriff’s office and later to the Lancaster County Detention Center. He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, authorities said. Bond was denied.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.