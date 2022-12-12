PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Two men plead guilty in 2019 murder and attempted murder of Statesville brothers

Quinton Kasey (left) and Azontay Sherrill (right)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men arrested for murdering a man in Statesville in 2019, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder on Monday in court, the City of Statesville said.

On June 21, 2019, 24-year-old Marcus Moore was shot in a yard at 431 Deaton Street. He later died at the hospital. His brother, Timothy Moore, was also shot but survived.

Following the investigation, Azontay Sherill and Quinton Kasey were arrested in the following days for Moore’s murder.

On Monday, Sherill and Kasey both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder. They each received sentences of 180-220 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

“The Statesville Police Department would like to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their work on the case and for bringing closure to this investigation,” the city said.

