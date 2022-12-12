Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off.

Today and Tuesday : Lots of sunshine, finally!

First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday

Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but chilly

Do not be alarmed! The yellow disk you'll see in the sky over the #CLT region is only the sun. You may have forgotten what it looks like, it's been 8 days since we last had it around in abundance. Enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7vnj7AuJB1 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 12, 2022

Afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 50s for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains, right about where we should be for this time of the year.

Clear skies this evening may give way to a little fog again overnight. Lows tonight will fall back into the 30s for most neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT: After patchy morning fog & low clouds burn off, we'll be blessed with sunshine around the #CLT region with seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/p6M3BNdxbX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 12, 2022

Tuesday stays quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for rain that will quickly unfold on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. There may be a touch of freezing rain at the onset Wednesday morning north of Interstate 40, but otherwise, Wednesday will be wet and cold with highs only in the 40s. There’s a small chance for some thunder along and south/east of Interstate 85 on Thursday as the rain slowly tapers down during the late-day hours. Highs Thursday will inch up to the middle 50s.

When it is all over, two to three inches of rain is in the forecast, and with wet conditions already in place, it is possible some flooding could unfold.

Wednesday & Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Wednesday will probably starts dry around #CLT, but rain will quickly move in the from the west & stay with us thru much of Thursday. Flash flood risk will unfold with 2-3 inches on rain forecast. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7ukisdLSAt — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 12, 2022

Thursday night into Friday the cold front with this system will sweep through our area, setting the stage for a dry but chilly end to the week. Friday morning will get off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the Piedmont.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. The outlook for next weekend looks cold and dry, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

FIRST ALERT: No warm weather in the forecast around the #CLT region this week, but at least most days will be dry. The 2 wet days are Wednesday & Thursday. Both will bring rain, some of it heavy. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/zXsUakhml3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) December 12, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.