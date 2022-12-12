PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days

Clear skies this evening may give way to a little fog again overnight.
Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains, right about where we should be for this time of the year.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off.

  • Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!
  • First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday
  • Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but chilly

Afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 50s for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains, right about where we should be for this time of the year.

Clear skies this evening may give way to a little fog again overnight. Lows tonight will fall back into the 30s for most neighborhoods.

Tuesday stays quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for rain that will quickly unfold on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. There may be a touch of freezing rain at the onset Wednesday morning north of Interstate 40, but otherwise, Wednesday will be wet and cold with highs only in the 40s. There’s a small chance for some thunder along and south/east of Interstate 85 on Thursday as the rain slowly tapers down during the late-day hours. Highs Thursday will inch up to the middle 50s.

When it is all over, two to three inches of rain is in the forecast, and with wet conditions already in place, it is possible some flooding could unfold.

Thursday night into Friday the cold front with this system will sweep through our area, setting the stage for a dry but chilly end to the week. Friday morning will get off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the Piedmont.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. The outlook for next weekend looks cold and dry, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Huntersville crash overturned vehicle
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say

Latest News

Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days
Sunshine returns for the start of the week before First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday
Sunshine returns for the start of the week before First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday
Sunshine returns for the start of the week before First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday
Sunshine returns for the start of the week before First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday
futurecast
Sunshine returns for the start of the week before First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday