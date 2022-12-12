PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Son arrested for death of father who was reported missing in Iredell County

Anthony Sharpe
Anthony Sharpe(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The son of a man who was reported missing before being found dead in Iredell County was arrested and charged with murder.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for Earnest Sharpe Jr. on Dec. 1.

Deputies located Sharpe’s body off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman.

Following an investigation, evidence led to Sharpe’s son, Anthony Sharpe as a person of interest.

After an interview with Sharpe, witness statements, crime scene evidence and more investigating, a felony murder warrant was issued for Anthony. He was arrested on Dec. 9 and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center. He was issued no bond on the warrant.

