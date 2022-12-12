Props stolen from nativity scene at Alexander Co. church, authorities say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating the theft of props from a church nativity scene in Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, all of the antique props – except for the Three Wise Men props – were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in the Taylorsville area.

The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-2911 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 632-8555.

