Plant sale Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit school greenhouse program

Sale at Henderson Independent High on N. Main
From planting and propagating, decorating, graphic design, marketing, advertising, pricing,...
From planting and propagating, decorating, graphic design, marketing, advertising, pricing, greeting customers, transactions, counting back change, cooking complimentary snacks, and hospitality, he students have been doing it all." -Ashley Honbarrier, Happy Roots(Ashley Honbarrier-Happy Roots)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special plant sale will take place this Wednesday at Henderson Independent High School in Salisbury. Proceeds will benefits the school greenhouse program.

“We have been opening up the greenhouse during class for holiday shopping and for students to truly experience the retail, entrepreneurial side of things,” said Ashley Honbarrier of Happy Roots. “The students have been working on this in every class. From planting and propagating, decorating, graphic design, marketing, advertising, pricing, greeting customers, transactions, counting back change, cooking complimentary snacks, and hospitality. They were excited to make $130 in just two hours of their first plant sale. They received many compliments on their manners and customer service, and even made some tips after carrying plants to customers’ cars.”

The sale will take place from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The school is located at 1215 N. Main St. in Salisbury.

“The students all excelled in their own areas, in their own ways, and got a huge morale boost,” Honbarrier added. “We have a lot of foster children at the school this year and this program has been wonderful for them. They were eager to create a full list of ideas of how to improve and draw in more customers next week. I think we have some fine entrepreneurs and business leaders on our hands!”

Honbarrier also added that Happy Roots recently received a $50,000 Community Progress Fund to fund her position as a full-time School & Community Garden Coordinator for Rowan County for the next two years.

