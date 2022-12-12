Pedestrian killed after collision with vehicle in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte on Sunday night, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the fatal incident happened around 8 p.m. on East Independence Boulevard between Eastway Drive and Albemarle Road.

Once at the scene, officers found the person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Medic transported the person to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Traffic delays are expected in the area and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

A WBTV crew at the scene said that outbound traffic on Independence Boulevard is being detoured in the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

