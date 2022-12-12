Near-average, dry Tuesday ahead after sun returned Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday.

Mix of sun and clouds, Tuesday

First Alert: Rain likely mid-week!

Cold, but dry weekend ahead

For the first time in over a week, sunshine returned to the area! With our mostly clear skies, however, temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the evening. By the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be around freezing for most of the region. Patchy fog and low clouds will be possible along and northwest of I-85, otherwise, mostly sunny skies will carry us into the afternoon hours. Tuesday afternoon highs will reach upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday futurecast (WBTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Periods of rain return to the area, and will be heavy at times, Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. It will be a cold rain on Wednesday, with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder south of I-85 heading into Thursday.

Once our cold front clears the area to the east, we will quickly dry out and cool down heading into the weekend! Freezing temperatures are likely Saturday and Sunday mornings... And despite the sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s all weekend long.

Have a great week and stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.