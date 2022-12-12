Meals On Wheels Rowan honors volunteers at luncheon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan celebrated their dedicated volunteers at the Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, December 7th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Volunteers, team coordinators, board members, and staff enjoyed lunch provided by Debbie Suggs Catering, followed by volunteer recognitions.

Over 150 volunteer coordinators, team members, awardees, past Outstanding Volunteer winners, and volunteers with greater than 20 years of service were in attendance.

Board President, Tom Robinson, made the opening remarks, thanking volunteers for their service and highlighting the accomplishments of the year.

Former Board President Connie Basinger installed the newly elected Directors and Officers. The board welcomed two new members Michael Board and Pastor Glenn Weatherby. Current Board members also installed were Reverend Rickey Johnson and Anne Little for continuing terms. Kevin Pruitt, Mark Doby, Rob Miller, and Tracy Smith were installed as Officers.

Sandy Combs, Program Director, continued the program with Volunteer Recognitions. Combs recognized all team members and team coordinators in attendance as well as volunteers with 20+ years of service. Combs stated “Meals on Wheels would not exist without our volunteers. Volunteers cover 30 routes, 5 days a week for 250 days each year, and it would take over 15,000 staff hours to just deliver meals.”

The following were recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Volunteers:

West Rowan:

Tom and Mary Ann Karriker

Sally Morgan

Alice Weaver

East Rowan

Jim McCombs

Terry Trammell

South Rowan

Louise Towell

The Willet Family

Salisbury/North Rowan

Laura Johnson and Carter Johnson

Ron Corriher and Peggy Bringle

Super Substitutes

John Oswald

Rose Mullis

Hero Awards

Nelson and Joan Corriher

Jerry Harviel and David Norris

Outstanding Grocery Program Shoppers

Madeline Zieverink

Kay Grant

Legacy Faith Partner Team

First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury

Outstanding Community Team

The Lake Team

Outstanding Business Team

Food Lion

President’s Awards

Carol and Chris McNeely

Teresa Casmus

Connie Julian and James Reynolds

Connie Basinger Award

Sandy Combs

“In the past, we have recognized volunteers based on the area in which they serve. Today we expanded our award categories so we could really recognize and celebrate all the deserving individuals who go above and beyond in so many ways,” said Sandy Combs.

Former Board President, Connie Basinger, serves as the Team Coordinator for the Food Lion Team, the 2022 Outstanding Business Team. Basinger started the Food Lion Team in 2006. She wanted to find another way for the team to serve the community. Basinger said, “think about it, if you have one hour and a gallon of gas and would like to donate them to a good cause, please join us in this worthwhile project. Delivering meals will be a great way to be neighborly and practical while helping others in our community.”

Combs thanked Basinger and the rest of the team for going above and beyond by mowing yards, picking up mail, giving holiday gifts, and more. The Food Lion Team currently delivers the Statesville Boulevard route every Tuesday.

Mary Greene, Coordinator for First Presbyterian Church along with her team members were recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Legacy Team. Meals on Wheels was started in 1976 by First Presbyterian Member, Anne Ramsay, other First Presbyterian members, and members of additional Salisbury Churches. Since then, First Presbyterian members have volunteered, served on the board of directors, hosted the BBQ Fundraising Event, and supported the Meals Program through Witness Season Funding and donations. Today, two First Presbyterian teams deliver each month.

Tom Robinson, Outgoing Board President presented the two highest awards, President’s Award and the Connie Basinger Award. The President’s Award was awarded to outgoing Board Member Teresa Casmus, Carol and Chris McNeely, and James Reynolds and Connie Julian.

The Connie Basinger Award is presented to an individual who has made a difference for Meals on Wheels Rowan in multiple areas. They have made a positive difference in one or more geographic areas, represented Meals on Wheels across the Rowan County Community, and engaged with the Board and Staff to significantly impact the lives of homebound seniors. Program Director Sandy Combs was recognized as the 2022 Connie Basinger Award recipient. Robinson said, “for the past eleven years, Sandy has done it all. She has delivered meals in sleet and snow, rescued seniors in distress, worked with families who live out of state to take care of their loved ones, and so much more.”

Following the awards, Robinson passed the gavel to Kevin Pruitt, 2023 Meals on Wheels Board President. Pruitt said, “thank you all for coming today as we celebrate our Outstanding Volunteers, I look forward to a successful new year as we continue to serve homebound seniors in Rowan County.”

