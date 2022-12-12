Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning.

According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after responding to an assault with deadly weapons call.

The victim later died Monday morning at Atrium Health Main from his injuries, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available and law enforcement said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

