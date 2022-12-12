PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. assault

No other information was immediately available and law enforcement said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning.

According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after responding to an assault with deadly weapons call.

The victim later died Monday morning at Atrium Health Main from his injuries, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available and law enforcement said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Huntersville crash overturned vehicle
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say

Latest News

Hurley D. Braddy, Jr. was taken into custody without incident.
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say
Buses at Charlotte Transit Center
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
Authorities say this nativity scene at Antioch Baptist Church in Alexander County was the scene...
Props stolen from nativity scene at Alexander Co. church, authorities say
Over 150 volunteer coordinators, team members, awardees, past Outstanding Volunteer winners,...
Meals On Wheels Rowan honors volunteers at luncheon