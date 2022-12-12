PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions

While the event is free, individuals do need to sign up online to be emailed the Zoom link.
They did this six months ago and about 30 people showed up.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up.

Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.

On Monday night, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Mecklenburg County Bar is hosting a free family law clinic to answer some of those questions.

This time they’re doing it over Zoom to make it as accessible for as many people as possible.

“Legal work for family law is expensive. Consultations range from $250 to $500 just for a consultation for an hour of time with a lawyer,” Krueger-Andes said. “So it’s a great opportunity for people who don’t have the resources to learn what are my rights, what can I do from here forward, are there resources for me.”

While the event is free, individuals do need to sign up online to be emailed the Zoom link.

