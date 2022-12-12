DHEC: Overdose kits available at every county health department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced overdose kits are available to the public at every county health department Monday. The release of these kits to the public is available of up to two per person while supplies last.

DHEC said the timing of the release of the Overdose Safety Kits coincides with the holiday season when drug overdoses typically increase in South Carolina and nationwide. Each kit contains two doses of naloxone and five fentanyl test strips. It also contains instructional and educational material on how to use the items and avoid opioid overdoses.

The naloxone in the kits is a nasal spray that can potentially reverse an opioid overdose. DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said, “We encourage anyone with friends or loved ones who struggle during the holidays to stop by their DHEC health department to pick up a free OD Safety Kit to have on hand. And we remind those struggling mentally or emotionally that there is help available to you.”

DHEC is encouraging anyone with an interest in picking up the kits to call ahead to check availability, which can be found at the website linked here.

Simmer said, “Together, we can prevent untimely deaths due to overdoses by removing stigma and being prepared to act, if needed, using these live-saving kits.“

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.