Davidson College Police searching for missing student

Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening
Aedan Somers
Aedan Somers(Davidson College)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police are searching for a missing student, the school wrote on Facebook.

Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school is “concerned about him,” and would like him to contact someone from the college or his family.

Campus Police are working with local and state authorities to make sure the information about Somers is distributed widely. He is a former member of the wrestling team, 5′8″ tall and 149 pounds with short, dark hair.

Police are in contact with Aedan’s family to provide support.

If you have any information about where Aedan is or any information that might help, please contact Davidson College Campus Police at 704-894-2178.

