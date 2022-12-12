PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Davidson College Police safely locate missing student

Aedan Somers
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police have safely found a student that went missing this weekend, the school wrote on Facebook.

Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school was “concerned about him.” At 8 p.m. on Monday, the school said Somers was located and safe.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped spread the word and who called in tips,” the school wrote. “We also want to thank the Davidson College Campus Police and other law enforcement agencies that assisted during this search.

He is a former member of the wrestling team.

