Davidson College Police safely locate missing student

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police have safely found a student that went missing this weekend, the school wrote on Facebook.

Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school was “concerned about him.” At 8 p.m. on Monday, the school said Somers was located and safe.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped spread the word and who called in tips,” the school wrote. “We also want to thank the Davidson College Campus Police and other law enforcement agencies that assisted during this search.

He is a former member of the wrestling team.

Also Read: 3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.