Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big item on the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting is approving the purchase of a new mobile video system for Charlotte Area Transit System buses.

It’s an important part of keeping drivers and riders safe.

A look through the city council agenda found the current contract with the company Transit Solutions expires at the end of this year. The new five-year contract with the same company would cost nearly $3.8 million.

WBTV has reported on security issues with CATS buses, light rail and street cars.

Back in February, CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed during what police called a road rage incident. Darian Thavychith is charged in his murder.

WBTV has spoken to several CATS employees since then who say they fear for their safety. They’ve demanded more cameras and security to ride on the buses with them, even showing up to city council meetings.

In September, WBTV’s news partners at Axios Charlotte reported CATS contracts with Allied Universal for security.

The company said through an email that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is notified and responds to situations that require law enforcement on a bus.

Drivers told Axios they can’t directly call 911 when there’s an incident on their bus; instead, they have to call the operations center, which then alerts the police.

Nearly two weeks ago CATS CEO John Lewis resigned. He’d been under scrutiny for a series of incidents from security problems to unreliable service.

Because the camera equipment, maintenance and monitoring are proprietary to the current company, the city can’t go to another company to add to it.

Plus, replacing it with another company would be a lot more expensive.

