Break out the sunglasses! Sunny today, heavy rain later this week

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is finally back in the forecast through Tuesday before a round of heavy rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday.

• Through Tuesday: Lots of sun and dry and cool conditions

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Likely heavy rain at times

• Friday - Weekend: Dry, drop in temperatures

Break out the sunglasses!

Today will feature mostly sunny skies with no rain chances and seasonably high temperatures in the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the lower 30s.

More sunshine is headed our way Tuesday, with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

While Wednesday will start off dry, rain showers will move in for the late afternoon/evening and become heavy into Thursday. The newest forecast totals are between 1-3′' of rain possible. This system will exit off alongside a cold front Thursday night which will make way for drier conditions Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will start off in the upper 20s with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

