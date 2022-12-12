PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

Video from a WBTV crew on the scene shows a lot of fire crews, an ambulance and police officers combing the area.
This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found.

This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277.

A dispatcher heard over the fire scanner relayed information to crews that they were looking for a 3-year-old boy who had last been seen wearing just a diaper and red Crocs.

Video from a WBTV crew on the scene shows a lot of fire crews, an ambulance and police officers combing the area.

A short time later, WBTV’s videographer spotted an officer carrying a child, who was loaded into an ambulance.

Authorities also escorted a woman to the ambulance and then back into an apartment

It’s not known if she was the child’s mother or caretaker.

Officers on the scene didn’t want to talk, but WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire and Medic to learn more information about how this happened and whether anyone will face charges.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest on this story and other breaking news.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Huntersville crash overturned vehicle
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, is being charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Rock...
One person killed in shooting near Rock Hill park after argument, police say

Latest News

The United States Performance Center (USPC) will partner athletes and researchers with the N.C....
Kannapolis working to become home of Olympic and professional athlete training partnership
Charlotte city leaders will discuss a new contract for cameras for CATS buses at Monday's...
Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses
From planting and propagating, decorating, graphic design, marketing, advertising, pricing,...
Plant sale Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit school greenhouse program
Charlotte saw another drop in gas prices over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices drop 9 cents over past week