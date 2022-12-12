3-year-old boy found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found.

This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277.

A dispatcher heard over the fire scanner relayed information to crews that they were looking for a 3-year-old boy who had last been seen wearing just a diaper and red Crocs.

Video from a WBTV crew on the scene shows a lot of fire crews, an ambulance and police officers combing the area.

A short time later, WBTV’s videographer spotted an officer carrying a child, who was loaded into an ambulance.

Authorities also escorted a woman to the ambulance and then back into an apartment

It’s not known if she was the child’s mother or caretaker.

Officers on the scene didn’t want to talk, but WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire and Medic to learn more information about how this happened and whether anyone will face charges.

