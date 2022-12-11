Sunshine returns for the start of the week before First Alert Weather Days Wednesday, Thursday

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Some drier weather will finally head our way on Monday and Tuesday, but we will first have to deal with another cloudy day with chances for scattered showers
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas over the next 12 hours and put an end to the stretch of cloudy, gray days that we have had over the past week. Monday and Tuesday will be dry and pleasant with some sunshine but the chances for more rain will return by midweek.

  • Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant.
  • Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, cool afternoon.
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Rain likely, chilly.

Rain will stay to our south for the remainder of the weekend and a cold front will move through our area overnight into Monday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies for tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

High pressure will build to our north on Monday, bringing some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to mid 50s in Charlotte.

High temperatures for Monday
High temperatures for Monday(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tuesday stays quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. First Alert Weather Days are in place for the threat of some heavy rain at times on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the combination of an area of low pressure moving across the Mississippi Valley and some chilly air from the northeast will give us a day of cold rain in the Charlotte metro area.

Highs on Wednesday will only climb into the 40s. Thursday will be cloudy and cool with heavy rain at times; expect highs in the 50s.

Thursday night into Friday the cold front with this system will sweep through our area, setting the stage for a dry but chilly end to the week.

Friday morning will get off to a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the piedmont. Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The outlook for next weekend looks cold and dry with highs in the 40s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

