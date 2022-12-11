Granite Quarry Police and Fire issue statement on house fire, officer-involved shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Granite Quarry Police Chief has released a statement in reference to a house fire and a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Rockwell on December 2.

According to numerous officials, a Granite Quarry police officer, a Rowan County sheriff’s deputy, and a firefighter were shot by the homeowner, Ronald Green, before he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with other officers.

Chief Cook wrote in a statement provided to WBTV: as reported on 12-02-2022, members of the RCSO along with an Officer with Granite Quarry-Faith Police responded to assist the fire service at a structure fire on Mahaffey Dr. Once firefighters were on the scene, they encountered the resident Ronald Green at the back of the structure armed with a shotgun.

As the firefighters were trying to talk with Mr. Green the firefighter that was shot had ordered his fellow firefighter to run from the area. This is when Mr. Green discharged the shotgun striking the firefighter in the leg. The firefighter was able to make it to a wooded area for cover, however, was pinned down by further gunfire from Mr. Green.

Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, they maneuvered to the rear of the structure to locate Mr. Green. As the officers were converging to the rear of the residence, they located the downed firefighter and observed Mr. Green by the backdoor area. As the officers were giving verbal commands to Mr. Green in an attempt to deescalate the situation and to draw the attention away from the injured firefighter, he fired on Officer M. A. Corl striking him in the face and abdomen.

A few seconds later Mr. Green fired on the Sheriff deputies as well, striking one in the hand. Remaining on the scene and injured Officer Corl was able to provide cover to the firefighter and return fire, as the firefighter moved to safety. After the firefighter reached a safe location, the officer was able to extract himself to receive medical treatment.

Officer M. A. Corl has been in law enforcement for over 10 years and has served the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department for close to 8 years.

I would like to personally recognize the heroic actions of Officer Corl along with Deputy Addison, Plumley, Clement, Warren, Officer Moffitt with the Rockwell Police Department, and other officers on the scene, which brought this tragic situation to an end without further injury to others. Granite Quarry has hosted critical stress debriefing for all involved law enforcement and is continuing to provide after-incident care. As is standard protocol the SBI is investigating the incident while the Department conducts an internal investigation.

Furthermore, I would like to extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Green. This was an unfortunate situation, and we wish comfort and strength to the family.

In conclusion and from Chief Jason Hord with the Granite Quarry Fire Department and Chief Mark Cook with the Police Department:

We would like to acknowledge and thank all for the support we have received from the community, our friends and family, from our families in the fire service, our families in the law enforcement community and the Rowan County Emergency Services Division. This has been a very emotional time for everyone involved and we wanted to let everyone know our injured firefighter is doing well along with the other firefighters that were with him. Officer Corl is also doing well. We kindly ask for your continued support and prayers as our members continue to recover.

An earlier statement was released by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. It can be seen here.

