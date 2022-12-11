PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Former Charlotte Hornets coach Paul Silas dies at 79

He is the last head coach to lead the team to a playoff series win.
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland...
Charlotte Bobcats head coach Paul Silas reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats head coach and NBA player, Paul Silas has died at the age of 79.

Silas, who played in the NBA for 16 years from 1964-80, was an assistant with the Hornets from 1997-99 before becoming the head coach from 1999-2002.

He led Charlotte to winning records in all four seasons and made the playoffs three times with two conference semifinal appearances. He is the last head coach to lead the team to a playoff series win.

In 2010, Silas returned to become the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats until 2012. He didn’t have as much success during his second tenure and was fired after the team went 7-59 in 2011-12, which is the worst winning percentage in league history.

In total, Silas had a 193-208 regular season record in Charlotte, which is the third-most wins by a head coach in franchise history.

As a player, Silas was a three-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics in the 1970s. He was an NBA all-star twice. He averaged 9.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in his career.

Silas also served as the head coach with the San Diego Clippers, New Orleans Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His son, Stephen, was an assistant coach with Charlotte from 2010-18 and is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets.

