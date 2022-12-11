PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Sunday has scattered showers before a sunny start to the week

Some drier weather will finally head our way on Monday and Tuesday, but we will first have to deal with another cloudy day with chances for scattered showers
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some drier weather will finally head our way on Monday and Tuesday, but we will first have to deal with another cloudy day with chances for scattered showers. By Monday we’ll see gradual clearing with some sunshine in the afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Cloudy, scattered showers

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, cool afternoon.

Today a fast-moving upper-level disturbance will bring some scattered showers into our area mainly south of I-40. There will still be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers in the mountains and foothills but don’t expect much in the rain gauge. In between the showers expect cloudy and cool conditions with highs ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 50s in Charlotte.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog developing after midnight; expect lows in the 30s and 40s. We will finally get some sunshine back in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds across our area. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Wednesday and Thursday for a strong cold front that will bring cold temperatures and more rain to our area. Wednesday will be cold and wet with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Showers will linger into Thursday morning then wind down by the afternoon; expect highs in the 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and colder with highs in the 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Elissia Wilson

